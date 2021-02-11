Students to receive second round of CARES Act payments this month, JSU official confirms

Matt Reed, Correspondent

Jim Brigham, JSU’s vice president of finance and administration, announced last week that students will be receiving another round of Cocky CARES grants to provide financial assistance to eligible students.

The payments, much like those distributed in the spring 2020 semester, are a result of the federal government’s decision to provide aid through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

Students will receive payments in a system of levels based on need determined by family contributions to student expenses, according to Brigham. Student’s FAFSA accounts will determine which level of payment they receive.

“You qualify as long as you are a student, full-time and part-time, at the university during the spring 2021 semester,” said Brigham. “Students that are Pell Grant eligible and have a $0 expected contribution will get $800, and then it goes down in increments based on need.”

Brigham also said that this round of payments is different in that every eligible student will receive some amount from the disbursement, including graduate and online students.

Students will receive an email from the university on Friday outlining the instructions to receive the funds. The email will include information on the amount they will get and how they would like to receive the funds.

Brigham said that the funds should be available to students five to seven business days after accepting the funds through MyJSU.