Review: ‘Medicine at Midnight’ brings rock ‘n’ roll into 2021

Jada Hester, Correspondent

The Foo Fighters’s latest album, “Medicine at Midnight,” ushered rock ’n’ roll into the new year on Feb. 5, after it was delayed due to COVID-19.

Full of the band’s typical long guitar riffs and drum loops, this is likely the most upbeat and pop-centric album to date. Frontman Dave Grohl takes listeners right back into the 70s and 80s party scenes, but unfortunately there’s no partying during a pandemic.

“Medicine at Midnight” was finished in February of 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak, which is maybe why it sounds so happy, and the band announced “The Van Tour 2020,” which has been indefinitely delayed.

The album is practically begging to be played in a stadium, but currently no one knows when a live show can actually happen.

However, pandemic times call for pandemic measures, so listeners got to hear this album for the first time at home. This album lacks the heaviness often associated with the Foo Fighters, but the more laid-back tracks are the most appealing parts. Chill out to “Chasing Birds” and its calming guitar strums, or groove along to “Making A Fire” or “Cloudspotter.”

Of course, the band’s signature rock sound can be heard in tracks like “No Son Of Mine” and “Love Dies Young.” Even after 25 years, the Foo Fighters have been constant and stable in their genre, and there’s something to be said for dependability. However, if any listener out there is interested in new sounds from this band, this isn’t the album for them.

Grohl based the sound of the album around David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” and the title track sounds the most dance-like and Bowie-esque. However, in comparison to the other tracks, “Medicine At Midnight” is easily the most forgettable song. The preceding track, “Waiting On A War,” is full of laid-back guitar that escalates and leaves you hanging in the best possible way, and it would be easy to imagine it played in a stadium full of singing fans.

Grohl wins some, and Grohl loses some in “Medicine at Midnight,” but overall the album was a great solo listen, even if it does belong in an arena. The rock vibes are likely going to be needed as the world navigates the rest of the year.

Hopefully the band will be able to begin their 25th anniversary tour soon, when they will travel to all the same cities they did 25 years ago.