Lady Gamecocks downed twice on the road in weekend matchups

Preston Odam, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State women’s basketball team traveled to face the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Southeastern Missouri Red Hawks, falling to both.

The first game of the weekend was against the Skyhawks last Thursday. The Gamecocks entered the game confident, as they had beaten the Skyhawks earlier in the season.

The Gamecocks were leading at the end of the first quarter and were only down 26-24 at the half. The third quarter rolled around and that is where things went downhill for the Gamecocks.

In the third, the Gamecocks went 0-for-15 from the field and failed to earn any trips to the foul line. This subsequently led to the third quarter ending with the Skyhawks ahead 47-24. The Gamecocks did not quit and made a run in the fourth, eventually outscoring UT Martin 22-13 in the final period, but this wasn’t enough for a comeback.

JSU’s top scorer was Junior Imari Martin, who led with 12 points with all of her points coming on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Taylor Hawks and Yamia Johnson ended the game scoring seven apiece and Winnie Kuimi led the team with five rebounds. The Gamecocks lost the game by a final score of 60-46.

On Saturday, the Gamecocks were on the road at Southeastern Missouri, where they fell to the Red Hawks 62-54.

Three Gamecocks were able to score in double figures with Taylor Hawks putting up an impressive double-double stat line of 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Yamia Johnson added 13 points herself and Jessie day scored 10. Kennedy Gavin also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jacksonville State could not keep their rhythm on three-pointers, only shooting and connecting on 11.8% attempted. Other field goals were not falling either as the Gamecocks went 18 for 62.

The Gamecocks were able to make it just a two-point game with a bit under eight to go in regulation. This cut into the Red Hawk lead was ended as the Gamecocks would only hit two field goals throughout the fourth quarter. Eventually, the Red Hawks were able to pull away. Eastern Illinois visits Pete Mathews Coliseum today to take on Jacksonville State, with Southern Illinois matching up with the Gamecocks Saturday. The game today will tip-off at 4:30 p.m., while the Saturday competition will start at 1 p.m. The games will be available to stream on ESPN+ and will be broadcast live on WLJS 91.9 FM, JSU’s student-run radio station.