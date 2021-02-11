JSU Organization Spotlight: Lambda Alpha Epsilon

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Lambda Alpha Epsilon is a criminal justice fraternity that was established at Jacksonville State when the chapter received its charter in 1974, granted by the grand national chapter.

“We support and represent the everyday values of the American Criminal Justice Association on and around campus,” said Ashley Patrick, president of JSU’s Lambda Alpha Epsilon chapter.

The organization has proven their commitment to the university by participating in spirit nights, helping the sheriff’s office with their 5K runs and helping UPD with their campus safety appreciation days.

They also assisted Calhoun County Crime Stoppers a few years ago and have volunteered hours to participate in the Department of Homeland Security’s active shooter training at Fort McClellan in Anniston.

“I think we help to spread and show the values and honors that are still so important in the criminal justice profession in a time where that is being called into question,” said Patrick.

When they have the funds to travel, the chapter also travels to regional competitions to compete against other colleges, among other activities. In the fall of 2019, 10 members of the chapter traveled to Tallahassee, Fla. and returned home with 18 medals, including first place for a mock crime scene competition.

“We have won the crime scene competition all three times we have been able to go to competition in the last few years,” said Patrick.

The pandemic has placed a hold on any upcoming travel for the chapter, but they are still meeting regularly on Microsoft Teams. They currently hold meetings every third Thursday of the month at 3 p.m.

The chapter has 25 members currently, and getting involved is easy for those majoring or minoring in criminal justice or forensic investigation. The chapter welcomes anyone who cannot be part of the organization to donate, sponsor the organization or participate in fundraisers held by the chapter.

To inquire about joining the chapter contact Ashley Patrick directly: apatrick5@stu.jsu.edu

