In another home victory, Taylor Hawks reaches 1,000-point milestone

Preston Odam, Correspondent

In a 66-61 victory for JSU women’s basketball at home against the Morehead State Eagles on Tuesday, senior guard Taylor Hawks posted a 15-point game to break past the 1,000-career point mark.

Hawks is now the 14th Gamecock to ever break 1,000 points and is the first player since 2017 to achieve this impressive career milestone.

It was not all Hawks, however. Many players stepped up to help the Gamecocks achieve a victory that keeps them positioned for postseason play. Senior Kiana Johnson scored a new season high of 18 points and Junior Yamia Johnson had another double-digit scoring performance with 10. Senior forward Jessie Day led the team with 9 rebounds, while Sophomore NeKiyah Thompson dished a team high 4 assists.

The Gamecocks, now 9-6 overall and 6-5 in conference, came out hot in the first quarter gaining a 22-9 lead over the Eagles.

This did not stop the Eagles from coming out in the second quarter though. Morehead was able to continuously ease into the JSU lead as the quarter progressed with an eventual tying of the score at the half of 34-34.

JSU came back out of the half hot again as they ever so slightly increased a lead over the Eagles. By the end of the third period the Gamecocks had amassed a solid eight-point lead of 53-45.

The Eagles still had some fight in them as they came out in the fourth giving the Gamecocks some issues.

Morehead State was able to eventually make the Gamecock lead just four points with under six minutes left in the game. Hawks and Kiana Johnson were able to get hot again and move the lead a little further from the Eagles.

The game was tight down the stretch with the Gamecock lead 64-61 with under 40 seconds remaining. Yamia Johnson was able to get to the foul line and increase the lead effectively ending the game.

The Gamecocks remain undefeated at home with this victory and look to remain that way with two more home games this week.

Eastern Illinois visits Pete Mathews Coliseum on Thursday to take on Jacksonville State, with Southern Illinois matching up with the Gamecocks Saturday. The game Thursday will tip-off at 4:30 p.m., while the Saturday competition will start at 1 p.m. The games will be available to stream on ESPN+ and will be broadcast live on WLJS 91.9 FM, JSU’s student-run radio station.