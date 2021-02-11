COVID-friendly date ideas to guarantee a rosy Valentine’s Day

Ashleigh Crouch, Correspondent

Valentine’s Day is coming up in a few short days, and if you’re like me and tend to wait until the last minute to make a plan, I have plenty of fun, cheap and COVID-friendly date ideas for you and your significant other — or just you and your friends — to try out this Valentine’s Day.

Go thrift shopping

Thrift shopping is a fun and relatively cheap activity that can make for a great date. You can even try to find funky outfits for each other to wear to dinner. This is a great way to get to know your partner’s style and just spend some quality time together! There are several thrift stores in and around Jacksonville that would be great for this!

Take a virtual workout class together

Doing something active with your partner, like taking a virtual workout class together, can be a super fun way to spend time with your partner and do something productive together! JSU’s recreation and fitness center is currently offering some on-demand workout classes on the university website.

Go hiking together

Just like working out together, going hiking together is a great way to be active while still being able to converse. Plus, you get to admire nature together! The Chief Ladiga Trail that runs through Jacksonville is a great place for a date like this!

Have a picnic

Having a picnic can be a super cheap and easy way to spend time in nature together. All you really need to have a great time is some food, drinks, a blanket to sit on, and a nice place outdoors to set-up. To add a fun little twist to a picnic date, each person can bring their favorite snack or meal for the other person to try!

Go ax throwing

Ax throwing is a fun and relatively cheap way for couples to relieve stress, spend time together, and try something new. This date may require a bit of a drive — the closest facility to Jacksonville is this one in Rome, Ga. — but it is definitely worth it.

These are just a few fun, easy, and relatively cheap ways for couples or friends to have a fun and memorable Valentine’s Day, even in the midst of a pandemic.