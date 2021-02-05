Gamecocks welcome Greg Stewart back as defensive line coach

Matt Reed, Correspondent

Greg Stewart, former JSU football defensive coordinator, will return to the field as the defensive line coach in the 2021 spring season.

Stewart, who succeeds defensive line coach William Green, is no stranger to JSU, having been with the Gamecocks now on three occasions. First hired in 1989 as an assistant, then again in 2000 as defensive coordinator for 11 seasons.

Stewart coached through both the Gamecocks’ transition from Division II to Division I and the move into the Ohio Valley Conference in 2003.

During his tenure as defensive coordinator, Stewart helped JSU to produce 13 All-American players, 34 all-conference players and six defensive signees to the NFL. He coached the Gamecocks through three FCS Playoff appearances, ranked the program in No. 2 in the FCS for the 2010 season and guided the defense through a 49-48 double-overtime win against Ole Miss.

In the Gamecocks’ early OVC years, Stewart’s defense led the conference in scoring defense, pass defense, pass efficiency defense, red zone defense and third- and fourth-down conversion defenses multiple times. He was also a part of securing the conference title the first two seasons after the Gamecocks entered the OVC.

After leaving JSU in 2011, Stewart went on to lead the defense at the University of Louisiana at LaFayette, securing two nine-win seasons in a row.

Stewart then spent four seasons at the University of Central Arkansas with a combined record of 33-15 and one conference championship.

In 2018, Stewart returned to Alabama to lead the University of South Alabama Jaguars with a dominating defense in the Sun Belt Conference.