SGA appoints Cindy Lopez as Student Judiciary Advocate

Miranda Prescott, News Editor

The Student Government Association at Jacksonville State University appointed Cindy Lopez as the new Judiciary Advocate during their Student Senate meeting on Monday, Feb. 1.

Lopez is a junior transfer student majoring in political science. She applied for this position to gain experience and to become more involved on campus.

Lopez said that her goals as the new judiciary advocate would be to represent the students, treat each situation that comes her way equally and to show compassion to the students that find themselves needing her assistance.

Upon being appointed, Lopez will serve in this role for the remainder of the 2021 calendar year.

In other business, the Senate:

— Appointed both De’Onta Bush and Sydney Houghton as Student Senators for the remainder of the 2020-2021 term.

— Amended the Code of Laws to prohibit bills from being tabled or postponed beyond the final formal Senate meeting of each year.