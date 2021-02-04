Organization Spotlight: Global Ambassadors

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Global Ambassadors is a program that began in spring of 2020, with the goal of assisting Jacksonville State international students with all things related to the university, whether it be the programs offered, the surrounding community or just life here in Jacksonville.

One of the biggest contributions that the Global Ambassadors offer deals with prospective international students; the program connects these prospective students with current students. Making these connections can ensure these students and their families are familiar with what Jacksonville State has to offer.

Global Ambassadors participate in an array of events the campus puts on, which then leads to more knowledge and awareness about the organization. A few of the events the ambassador’s have participated in are as follows: International Orientation, Open House/Preview Day, Study Abroad Fair, Graduation Reception, International Education Week, United Nations Day Tea, Taster’s Fair and the Awards Banquet.

Activities the organization does on a daily basis is constantly changing depending on the semester. They create a goals list each semester and work on achieving them as the semester continues on. This semester, they hope to increase awareness about the Global Ambassador program, further improve communication skills via the International students, and even recruit more members for the program.

One of the coolest aspects to the program is that each member is assigned a number of prospective international students to communicate with. These members communicate with the prospective students regarding the campus and the community, even going as far as to mention the programs, applications and scholarship opportunities offered here.

The Global Ambassador program contributes plenty to the university, especially the creation of global culture on campus. The program educates the campus community about this global culture and about the international house and what it brings to the table.

The program currently has ten members; getting involved is available at the beginning of each academic year. The program begins recruiting new members, and this process depends on the availability of positions. Applications to join the program will be available at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester.

Meetings of the organization are conducted virtually through Microsoft Teams. These meetings are held biweekly on Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., supervised by Chandni Khadka, JSU’s director of International House and Programs, and Byron Nichols, Assistant director of International House and Programs.