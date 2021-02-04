JSU Organization Spotlight: NAACP

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, has been an impactful organization at JSU since it was established. The NAACP is a national organization created to fight for civil rights for people of color.

“We look to be positive, strong representations of people of color while working to hear and resolve grievances of students of color,” said Daniel Washington, president of JSU’s NAACP chapter.

The main focus of the organization is to be a safe haven for students of color here on campus. The organization members serve as positive, strong influences while simultaneously taking the time to hear and resolve grievances of students of color.

The organization also makes participating in campus-sponsored events a goal of theirs, and they achieved this by being part of the successful campus-wide voter registration drive. Participation in campus-held events isn’t the only contribution this organization has made.

This chapter of NAACP is a physical representation of positivity that offers inclusive space for students of color. Having this inclusive space allows students to express themselves freely without fear of judgement while also sharing experiences.

The organization currently has fifty members, and is always willing to accept new members. Getting involved is as simple as contacting the membership head or attending events the organization holds.

Meetings are currently being held via Teams every first and third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. due to COVID organization restrictions put out by the university.

Despite the restrictions the organization is making the best of it and allowing the smaller committees within the organization to hold gatherings to plan social events. The organization’s motto is “When We Fight, We Win.”