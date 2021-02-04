Jacksonville State hires Greg Harley as new attorney

Ashleigh Crouch, Correspondent

Greg Harley was appointed as Jacksonville State University’s new attorney at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting, working with the general council in higher education law.

“For the longest time, I was hoping there would be an opportunity to return,” said Harley, a 1988 graduate of JSU. “It gave me an opportunity to maybe slow down the pace of life from private practice just a bit, but also serve an institution that I love.”

Harley earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from JSU and served as vice-president of the student body. He also played for four years on the university’s tennis team.

Harley previously worked as a lawyer for 28 years with Burr & Forman, a large regional firm based in Birmingham. There, Harley worked mainly in litigating business disputes and had the opportunity to appear in courts all across the country.

“It was very challenging, but also a lot of fun,” he said.

Harley said that he is very happy to be back at his alma mater and anxious to begin work for the university.

“I am so excited about where we are going under the leadership of Chairman Jones, President Killingsworth, and Provost Shelton here at JSU,” he said. “We are going to be the best regional university in the country. All of the ingredients for success are here.”

He also briefly discussed some of the challenges he is anticipating within his new role.

“The main challenge for me going forward is to try to develop a solid foundation in the numerous areas of law that a general counsel at a university like JSU faces,” said Harley. “I was recently part of forming an affinity group of other higher education lawyers in Alabama and I am really excited about collaborating with them on some of the more difficult issues from time to time.”

Harley also attended law school and graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia in 1992. He has frequently written and lectured on civil litigation topics, serving as an adjunct professor at Emory University School of Law in 2019. Harley was also named the 2010 JSU Male Alumnus of the Year. He and his wife Manda, a fellow JSU graduate, have one daughter.