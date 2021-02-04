Gamecocks fall short in second matchup against Morehead State

Matt Reed, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University men’s basketball team lost to Morehead State 85-66 on Thursday, Jan. 28 at Pete Mathews Coliseum, the second loss for the Gamecocks against the Eagles this season.

The now 10-7 Gamecocks held Morehead State tightly in the first period, ending the half at 35-32 with Jalen Finch and Darian Adams as the lead scorers for the Gamecocks. A series of fouls and turnovers early in the second half allowed Morehead State to widen the lead over the Gamecocks.

“They [Morehead State] executed,” said head coach Ray Harper. “There were times tonight where I don’t know what we were doing. That isn’t who we’ve been the last three games, but we reverted back to that tonight.”

On the bench was Brandon Huffman, a senior and most recent OVC Player of the Week who is an asset to the Gamecock offense and a big time scorer this season. Huffman was out with a minor injury and is expected to return to the court in upcoming games.

The Gamecock’s loss — and their overtime loss to Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday — give the Gamecocks a 6-5 record in the Ohio Valley Conference, behind Morehead State’s 10-2 conference record.

“We’re going to get after it, figure this thing out, and make sure we are better Tuesday night than we were tonight,” said Harper on preparing for the next big OVC game of the season.

The Gamecocks are set to face off against UT Martin tonight at 8 p.m. in Martin, Tenn. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcasted on WLJS 91.9 FM, JSU’s student-run radio station.