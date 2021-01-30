JSU tennis kicks off spring season

Jada Hester, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University tennis teams have begun competing once again after a hiatus prompted by COVID-19.

After the Ohio Valley Conference put matches on hold on March 12 of last year, JSU postponed the fall season due to the new coronavirus protocols.

“First match there were a lot of nerves, both good and bad, and unfortunately we have had only two weeks together to prepare for a very good West Alabama team,” said JSU tennis head coach Mike Mucci.

Uncertainty aside, Mucci feels that JSU’s tennis program and its “culture is moving in a positive direction.”

“Despite some late injuries and some bad luck with weather leading up to the match, the girls fought and we came within points of beating a very well-coached team.”

The Jacksonville State women’s tennis team began their 2021 season on Saturday, Jan. 23 when they played a match against West Alabama. Despite suffering a 4-3 loss, the women have 11 non-conference contests to play before they begin their Ohio Valley Conference matches on March 19.

The men’s team was scheduled to play a match against West Alabama on Jan. 23 as well, but it was delayed due to West Alabama’s coronavirus protocols. They will have 14 non conference contests before beginning their OVC matches on March 19.

The next Jacksonville State tennis home match is scheduled for Wed., Feb. 3 against Auburn University at Montgomery.