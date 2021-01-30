JSU loosens COVID-19 restrictions

Luke Reed, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University’s Dean of Students Office announced in an email on Wednesday that the COVID-19 Response Policy level has been updated from stage three (orange) to stage two (yellow) for student organizations and housing operations.

JSU’s COVID-19 Response Policy includes four precaution levels designed to respond to “the issues and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, provides pertinent information and resources, and outlines our tiered response for housing and student organizational events.”

For housing, visitation is now limited to only enrolled JSU students, with only one visitor allowed per person in the residence halls on-campus. Since Jan. 8, housing visitation has been limited to residents.

Students will still be required to complete their JSU Healthcheck and present their Healthcheck passport prior to entering the residence hall.

Student organizations will still be required to submit a COVID-19 Event Consideration Guide to the Dean of Students Office, but in-person activities are now capped at fifty and events may be hosted with alcohol.

These organizational policies apply to on- or off-campus JSU organizations and activities.

Jacksonville State University is monitoring 39 active cases of COVID-19, as of the COVID-19 dashboard’s most recent update on Jan. 26.