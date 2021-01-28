Studying successfully in an online class environment

Chandler Bentley, Correspondent

As the spring semester of 2021 kicks off, many students are carrying a much bigger load online than ever before, whether they have had to quarantine or their classes have just switched to online.

This makes it much harder to keep up with all of one’s classes at once. Having several classes to manage online and on Canvas can be so much more stressful and confusing than just showing up to class two or three times a week.

To help students out this semester, we’ve got a list of four helpful studying apps and 10 tips to help you better succeed with your classes. These apps and tips have been helpful for studying, organization, test-taking and more.

Quizlet

Quizlet may be an obvious one, but this app can be so much more helpful because of the widespread popularity it has achieved. Because Quizlet is so well-known, it’s not rare to go into the app and find a set of flashcards you need already created for you! Even without the mini games and practice quizzes that Quizlet has, it can be a huge help to any student with a 50-word vocabulary list or formula cheat sheet to memorize.

Evernote

Evernote is probably one of the best note-taking apps available. With this app, you can create to-do lists, notebooks for different classes and share your notes easily with others. In addition to the free Basic Plan they offer, they offer a plan that’s $7.99/month that offers an increase in your maximum amount of allowed notes, syncing your notes to multiple devices and accessing your notes offline!

Speechify

Speechify is a text-reading app that can turn the reading materials that you have into audiobooks with a simple scan! If you have trouble with staying focused while reading, this app is a great fix for you! All you have to do is scan your reading assignment, crop it if needed and let speechify do the reading for you! You can either read along or just simply sit back and listen.

Any.do

This to-do list and calendar app is a top productivity app that focuses on helping you organize your everyday life by giving you access to creating lists, tasks, and events. It can even help you zone into your work with its “Focus Mode.” This app is a no-brainer to anyone who struggles with a routine!

Now that you’ve got some apps to download that will help you with your studying and organizing, here are 10 tips that are proven to help students with studying and keeping themselves on track academically:

Organize your study space. Put down your phone. Find a quiet place. Take plenty of breaks. Create mnemonic devices. Repeat the material out loud. Chew a piece of gum. Write down what you need to remember. Don’t cram or pull an all-nighter. Use the Pomodro Technique: Pick one assignment Set a timer for 25 minutes. Work on only that assignment. Take short breaks between sessions. Repeat this process until that assignment is finished.

As for any other tutoring help that you might need throughout the semester, you have access to the ACE Center in the Theron Montgomery Building right here on campus. Also, you could ask a bookstore employee about Bartleby. If you need help with time management or organization, try the JSU counseling services. JSU has many different resources to help students with any needs that they might have.

These might sound like simple tips and familiar apps, but when you put these tips into practice and try these apps out for yourself, you’ll be surprised at just how much more work you can get done!

Online learning will have nothing on you. We hope that we can all see each other again in person on a regular basis, but until then, use these tips and apps to assist with all of your online load! We hope you have a great, stress-free semester and wish you happy studying!