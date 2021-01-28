JSU to play UAB in Cramton Bowl on Sept. 1

Thomas Ashworth, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University athletics announced Wednesday that the football team will play the UAB Blazers on Sept. 1 in the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

This game will serve as the season opener for both teams, whose football teams have never competed with one another.

While the Gamecocks have yet to announce their full schedule, this is the second game that has been announced for the 2021 season. JSU previously announced that they will travel to Tallahassee, Fla. to play the Florida State Seminoles on Sept. 11.

In their shortened season, the Gamecocks finished 3-1. This spring, the Gamecocks will play seven Ohio Valley Conference games, with their OVC season opener being on Feb. 21 at Tennessee State.