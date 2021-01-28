JSU appoints Leigha Cauthen as director of government relations

Ally Morrison, Correspondent

Jacksonville State alumna Leigha Cauthen has been appointed director of government relations for the university, a position previously held by current JSU President Don Killingsworth for 13 years.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to return to JSU and represent my alma mater,” said Cauthen. “I look forward to representing the university and advancing it politically.”

Cauthen is returning to JSU after graduating in 2003 with a bachelor’s in political science. During her time on campus, she was active in Freshman Forum, Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, as a Gamecock Hostess for athletics and worked at Stephenson Hall. She was also a member of the Student Senate and chief justice.

“I can think of no better person to take over the reins than Ms. Cauthen,” said Killingsworth. “She is a seasoned public affairs professional and a dedicated JSU alumna. I know she will do a great job and I am excited to have her onboard.”

Since graduating from Jacksonville State, she has been in Montgomery working as the Executive Director for the Alabama Agribusiness Council.

“The Alabama Agribusiness Council is an umbrella organization that serves as the collective voice for all of agriculture, sort of like a chamber of commerce for all ag-related businesses and services,” said Cauthen. “This allowed me to advocate for the agriculture industry and gain the political experience and connections that will be beneficial in this new role!”

According to the university, Cauthen is responsible for “serving as a liaison to city, county and state government units; evaluate pending legislation impacting higher education and advise the administration in developing responses; and will coordinate the university’s legislative agenda in collaboration with the university president.”