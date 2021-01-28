Jacksonville State women’s basketball dominates Tennessee Tech at home

Preston Odam, Correspondent

Coming off a two-game losing streak, the Jacksonville State women’s basketball squad were able to return to form dominating Tennessee Tech at home, 69-58. This improves the team’s record to 8-4 and 5-3 in league competition.

The Lady Gamecocks were able to spread the scoring throughout the team as five players added double digit scoring for the first time in three years.

Senior guard Taylor Hawks scored 15 points leading the way for the Gamecocks. Yamia Johnson, who has been leading scores for the Gamecocks for most of the season, dropped 13 points as three other players were able to score points each. These three players included Junior forward Kennedy Gavin, Junior guard Imari Martin and Freshman forward Keiara Griffin. Senior forward Jessie Day led the team with a 6-rebound performance.

The Gamecocks found their shooting stroke again shooting an impressive 51% from the field and 47% from three-point range.

The Gamecocks also held the Golden Eagles to a poor shooting night with their defensive effort. The Golden Eagles shot 13% from three and 37% from the field.

The defense of the Gamecocks was dominant as they held a team riding a three-game win streak to such a low percentage shooting on the night. Tennessee Tech had been averaging eight threes a game prior to Monday during their winning streak.

The game was not a pretty start for the Gamecocks as they came out slow, falling behind 8-2. An early timeout, and aggressive play from Keiara Griffin helped the Gamecocks get right back into the game. Yamia Johnson also got hot to help JSU gain the lead by the end of the first period.

From that point, JSU took control in the second quarter. The Gamecocks were able to get out to a double-digit lead and eventually carried a nine-point lead into the halftime intermission.

This momentum gaining push was sparked in the second by a 13-3 scoring run for the Gamecocks. They did not let up coming out of the break as they started the third quarter scoring six-straight points and forced Tennessee Tech to use a timeout early.

The Gamecocks ended the third period with a commanding 53-35 lead. Tech quickly rallied at the start of the fourth, cutting the Gamecock lead to ten. However, two huge layups by the Senior Hawks helped boost JSU to the eventual eleven-point victory, 69-58.

The Gamecocks are still yet to lose within the Pete Mathews Coliseum this season and show no sign of letting up when defending their home floor.

Three JSU women’s basketball games — Morehead State this evening, Eastern Kentucky on Saturday and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday — were postponed due to OVC COVID-19 protocols, JSU athletics announced on Wednesday. No new dates for the contests have been announced.

The next game on the schedule for the Lady Gamecocks is against UT Martin on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m., which will be streamed on ESPN+ and WLJS 91.9 FM, JSU’s student-run radio station.