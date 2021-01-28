Gamecocks defeat Austin Peay on the road, 76-70

Thomas Ashworth, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State men’s basketball team defeated Austin Peay on Saturday, 76-70. This is the first time since 2017 that the Gamecocks have defeated the Governors in Clarksville, Tenn.

The win on Saturday marked JSU’s first win over Austin Peay since Jan. 7, 2017, at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Gamecocks had lost four straight to the Governors prior to Saturday’s win.

With 2:42 left in the game, Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor made two foul shots to pull the Governors ahead, 70-67. Not too long after, Darian Adams made a three-pointer to tie the game up, and Austin Peay never regained their lead.

“I thought we had a lot of guys step up and play well today,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “We needed everybody if we were to get out of here with a win. We went down by five with a little over four minutes to go, but we showed a lot of resiliency and got stops down the stretch.”

Darian Adams led the Gamecocks in points with 22, which was his career-high. Adams also posted six assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes of play.

Adams was not the only Gamecock to eclipse 20 points, as Brandon Huffman put up 20 points, also accounting for four rebounds to go along with it.

It is the first time in program history JSU has swept the road series with Murray State and Austin Peay, and just the second time in school history JSU has won over the Racers and Governors in consecutive contests.

The win was Harper’s 90th as JSU’s head coach, moving him into second place for most Division I wins for a Jacksonville State coach, trailing only Mike LaPlante, who led the Gamecocks to 95 wins in his eight seasons.

The Gamecocks return to Pete Mathews Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. to host Morehead State. Admission to all JSU home basketball contests is free to enrolled students with presented ID and children 12 and under. The game will be broadcast live on WLJS 91.9 FM, the student-run radio station of JSU, and streamed on ESPN+.