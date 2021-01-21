President Emeritus Bill Meehan returns home after COVID-19 hospitalization

Scott Young, Editor in Chief

After spending two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19, former Jacksonville State University president Bill Meehan is returning home, the university announced on Tuesday.

“Dr. Meehan was strengthened by the outpouring of love and support he received from the JSU family and would like to share his appreciation for your kindness,” the university said on social media Tuesday. “He would like to express his deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and other health care workers who put their own health at risk providing him outstanding care.”

In a prior statement, Meehan said that he was “working hard with the help of my doctors, nurses, and technicians” and thanked the community for their “prayers and thoughtfulness.”

Meehan was a JSU biology professor prior to serving as the university’s president from 1999 to 2015. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1972 and a master’s degree in biology four years later. He obtained his doctoral degree in higher education administration the same year he assumed the presidency.

The Board of Trustees named the stadium towers, Meehan Hall, after him upon his retirement.