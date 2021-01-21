JSU biology encourages students to participate in national study

Madison Bailey, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University’s Biology Department is participating in a national study of age-friendliness involving university campuses across the country.

Age-friendliness involves an inclusive community that supports and enables people of all ages to pursue opportunities, careers, and personal goals and dreams.

“Taking the Pulse of Age-Friendliness in Higher Education in the U.S. Today” is a collaborative study conducted by Ashley Turner, a JSU assistant professor of biology, Charlcie Vann, director of JSU’s office of diversity and inclusion and associates at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Jacksonville State is one of 31 institutions taking part in the national study and is also the only institution in Alabama to participate.

The study comes in the form of an online survey entitled “The Age-Friendly University Campus Climate Survey” that seeks to explore different perceptions of age-friendliness from students, faculty, staff and alumni of participating institutions.

“[Student] voices matter in helping us advance age inclusivity,” explained Dr. Turner. “JSU age-diverse students have unique experiences, perceptions, and opinions on the age-friendliness of the campus to share.”

The survey will provide a better understanding of attitudes and perspectives within each campus community regarding diverse ages of students as well as faculty and staff, according to Turner.

Turner said that the results of the online survey will aid JSU in identifying its age-friendly assets as well as gaps. She further explained how the results will also “help to refine what age-friendliness means in higher education and how we can broaden and deepen our efforts at JSU and nationally at other institutions.”

The analysis of the data collected from the survey will focus primarily on group summary data. All survey responses are completely anonymous and will contribute to valuable research associated with age-friendliness at institutions across the nation.

Turner encourages all members of the JSU campus community to participate in the online survey by visiting https://umassboston.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0D4WJgccsAWaYhn.