Artists, entertainers learning to adapt in the COVID era

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Every aspect of life has been affected in some form or another by the ongoing pandemic. One of the biggest skills one can acquire is the ability to adapt, and continue to do so for however long it takes.

The entertainment industry is no different. Adaptation is key to continue on with life as normally as possible.

Though it may not seem like it, people in the entertainment industry are struggling with their day-to-day jobs just like most of us. Schedule changes and lulls have become the norm for the entertainment industry as of late.

Production of some of the most beloved series and movies are being halted until further notice because of these unforeseen circumstances, and though that’s not the news we had all hoped for, it’s unavoidable. Safety for those in the industry as well as the safety for the entire nation is priority.

At the beginning of 2020 when the pandemic picked up with no source for answers, these halts were in great numbers; now that vaccines are becoming available and the world has learned more about how to prevent the spread, the entertainment industry is adjusting accordingly and finally getting back into the swing of things.

Shows and movies are beginning to be released on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ to help occupy those stuck in quarantine. The power that entertainment has over the world is phenomenal, and it can really help get people through the trying times that they’re facing.

Getting to this point of adapting took some practice, caution, and a few mistakes along the way. Robert Pattinson who is starring as Batman in “The Batman” set to release in 2022, ended up contracting COVID which caused production of the film to halt until further notice, pushing back the original date of the film’s release.

The industry has been following the right protocols set forth by the states, which is all any of us can ask of those involved. Though there are not as many bright sides as there are dark sides to the ongoing pandemic, we can count the unbelievable album releases in the bright side category.

Music artists have faced the same daily struggles as the rest of the entertainment industry, and again, adaptation is key. Some artists have used this time to take a step back and focus on other priorities, while others are taking this time to express their creativity in extremely unique ways.

The first person that comes to mind when I think about the artists who have taken advantage of the unavoidable quarantine is Taylor Swift. She released not one, but two albums last year, at the height of the pandemic. Both albums have been incredibly successful and Swift proved being stuck at home might have been the best thing to happen in her career.

Other artists who have chosen to create music within the confines of their own homes include Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and Ariana Grande just to name a few. It’s the literal definition “making the best of a bad situation”.

I definitely have to give props to the entertainment industry for continuing on despite the obvious limitations. The projects, movies, shows and albums that have been released within the last year especially have helped more people than they probably know.