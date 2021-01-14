JSU tops Morehead State for fourth-straight win

Jamerious Borden, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State women’s basketball team continues to surge as they go on the road to defeat Morehead State 69-56 on Saturday afternoon. This also marks the fourth straight victory for the Gamecocks.

Senior Taylor Hawks had a team season high of 17 points as she powered through the second half to help her team storm to victory.

With their fourth straight win (6-2, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference), this marks the Gamecocks’ best start to a season since the 2014-15 season ending a three game losing streak against OVC opponent Morehead State.

Along with Hawks’ 17 points, Senior Kiana Johnson and Sophomore Nekiyah Thompson had 16 points each. Despite first quarter woes, Thompson felt that the team “played well.” Also, she scored a career high of 16 points.

Freshman Keiara Griffin finished with 8 points and 6 rebounds as fourth leading scorer Yamia Johnson was slightly held below double digits.

Redshirt senior Jessie Day posted an astounding season high of 16 rebounds while Kennedy Gavin (RS Junior) posted 7 boards.

At the beginning of the second period, the Eagles led 12-5 when a couple of much-needed triples from Thompson and Day fell for JSU to pull the game from a seven point deficit to three (14-11). Senior Jayla Walker joined alongside Thompson with key baskets to keep the game close. The Huntsville, Ala. native finished with four points, an assist and a rebound.

Even though MSU led for more than 15 of the first 20 minutes of action, Thompson gave JSU a 21-19 lead following her second first-half three pointer, but the Eagles managed to regain control with a 24-23 lead heading into the half.

Opening up the third quarter came a recharged Gamecock squad with the team leading them to a 7-0 run forcing the Eagles to take a timeout. The Hawks followed with 14 of 17 points to help fuel JSU a 27-point quarter.

Although the Eagles kept the OVC’s fourth leading scorer, Yamia Johnson, from the scoring column, she managed to make a late three in the third to finish with a total of five points and two boards.

JSU extended the lead to double digits early in the fourth at 52-41, and hardly looked back to push the margin as many as 16 points following Thompson’s final free throw.

The Gamecocks will face Tennessee State in the Pete Mathews Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. today, three hours before the men’s basketball team faces off against Tennessee State also. The game will be broadcast live on WLJS 91.9 FM, JSU’s student-run radio station, and available to stream on ESPN+.