Former JSU President Bill Meehan hospitalized with COVID-19

Ally Morrison, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University announced in a post to social media on Jan. 5 that former university president Bill Meehan has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I am working hard with the help of my doctors, nurses, and technicians and making progress,” said Meehan on Friday in a statement provided by JSU. “Thank you all for your prayers and thoughtfulness!”

Meehan served as JSU’s president from 1999 to 2015, and was a biology professor prior. He completed his Bachelor of Science in biology in 1972 and a master’s degree in biology in 1976.

Meehan began teaching biology courses at JSU in 1976. He then moved on to other roles such as coordinator of medical technology, director of academic advisement and vice president to academic affairs, student affairs and institutional advancement.

In 1999, Meehan graduated from the University of Alabama where he obtained his doctorate degree in higher education administration. On July 1, 1999, Dr. Meehan became the 11th president of Jacksonville State University.

Upon his retirement, the Board of Trustees named the stadium towers — now Meehan Hall — in his honor. He was also named Jacksonville’s Citizens of the Year in 2015 and granted a Legacy Award from the Gadsden/Etowah County Chamber of Commerce.