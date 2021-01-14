Five Gamecocks reach double digits in road win against Eastern Kentucky

Jamerious Borden, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State women’s basketball team put up a spectacular season-high of 74 points as it knocked off Ohio Valley Conference opponent Eastern Kentucky 74-60 at Richmond, Ky. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The Gamecocks picked up their first win away from home this season over EKU (4-5, 3-2 OVC) while winning their third straight game (5-2, 2-1 OVC).

Senior Taylor Hawks came out storming in a marvelous second half to lead JSU with 14 points as the Gamecocks attacked with a balanced offense on Thursday along with three other players scoring 13 points each: Keiara Griffin, Kiana Johnson and Yamia Johnson. Also, this marked a career high Griffin and matched a season-best effort for Kiana Johnson.

An additional plus for the women’s basketball includes finishing with four players scoring digits for the first time since Nov. 24, 2019 against Fort Valley State within a 32-game span. Reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week, Imari Martin, finished with eight points, almost pushing the Gamecocks with five players reaching double digits.

EKU’s Bria Bass may have shot a 3-pointer to give them a 5-2 advantage in the first few minutes of the game, but the Gamecocks quickly sprung into action and erased a small deficit while leading the game with a remainder of 36 minutes.

In pursuit, Hawks made a jumper in the final 20 seconds to push JSU to a nine point lead heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Yamia Johnson pushed the lead to double digits with a 3-point play to make the score 37-26. JSU mostly led by double digits for the rest of the game, outscoring EKU in each of the four periods.

Along with her 14 points, Hawks ran down a team-high of six rebounds, while Kennedy Gavin had five and Griffin, Johnson, and Jessie Day each had four rebounds of their own.

The Gamecocks will face Tennessee State in the Pete Mathews Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. today, three hours before the men’s basketball team faces off against Tennessee State also. The game will be broadcast live on WLJS 91.9 FM, JSU’s student-run radio station, and available to stream on ESPN+.