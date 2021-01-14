Feeling hopeful about the new year

Brooklynn Wilkes, Correspondent

2020 may not have been everyone’s year, not by far to be honest, but that does not mean 2021 cannot be better.

It’s a fresh start and we can only make this new year better with actions. Without action in the right direction, things are only going to stay where they are now.

We definitely do not want a repeat of 2020. Instead of focusing on all of the bad, try to focus on all the things you could do to make things better. Whether it is with the things around you or yourself. Things not in motion are going to stay without motion unless acted upon.

2021 has already started out pretty rough, but that does not mean it has to continue in this direction. Raise your voice for what you believe in, take action towards a better future for you and the people around you. Start doing things that make you happy, start focusing on the little things that make the worst days better and never take those little things for granted.

We are not even a full month into the new year, there is plenty of time to turn this year around and make it your own. Start that hobby you have been wanting to try, finish that project you gave up on and continue to make small movements forward. As this year continues, do things you are going to be proud to look back on. It does not even have to be big and life changing, just little things that make life more enjoyable.

While we are still in the midst of tough times, enjoying your life does not have to be given up. Go outside and take a walk, read that book that has been sitting on your shelf forever and take time out of your day to talk with friends and family.

We have all taken on a lot in this past year and it is OK to take a step back and breathe. This is not going to be a perfectly easy year, but we can make changes and do things that can make it easier for us to get through.

It is easier said than done, but there are things we can do to improve our lives, even though it might be hard at first. Things on social media these days tend to be pretty negative and that can have a negative impact on our outlook of our lives. Taking a break from things that take away our joy is a hard, but necessary choice to make when it comes to trying to live a more positive life.

This is the year we should be focused on improving our negative outlooks and overall helping us to see more of the good than the bad.

2021 may not turn out to be a perfect year, however, we can only hope it’s better than 2020. You get to decide how you react to what this new year brings. Only we can change the perspective in which we view things.