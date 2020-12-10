Watch these Christmas movies for some holly jolly spirit

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

One of the greatest joys for myself personally around this time of year is watching the iconic Christmas movies that I adored as a child. There are several Christmas movies that give me joy and immediately get me in the holly jolly spirit. Below is a ranked list of Christmas movies that are a staple in my life this time of year.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is my all time favorite Christmas movie, and I don’t see it moving down the list at all, ever. I am a huge fan of Jim Carrey and I think he played this role perfectly. The sheer amount of joy this movie alone can bring me is indescribable.

I think it’s one of the funniest movies out there, and I’m usually not one for comedy movies. I could probably quote the entire movie, and to be quite honest, I watch it anytime of year that I want a laugh.

The most recent cartoon remake with Benedict Cumberbatch is pretty good too, but nowhere near this version in my opinion.

Moving onto the next Christmas movie is my dad’s favorite. It’s very comedic, too, and rather iconic. That’s right, I’m talking about “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” starring Chevy Chase — a very funny actor and comedian.

Though this movie dates back quite a bit, the comedy is remarkable and the movie perfectly portrays what having a big family Christmas entails. No holiday, even Christmas, comes without its challenges and I can’t think of any other movie that encompasses that reality as well as this one does.

I will put out a disclaimer that this may not be the most kid-friendly film because of the innuendos and adult dialogue scattered throughout the movie, so just be mindful if the little ones are around.

The third movie ranked in my top Christmas movies is none other than “Polar Express,” which is perfect for the kiddos in your life.

I saw this movie every year in elementary school, and it was accompanied by hot cocoa and my warmest set of pajamas. It’s just an all around feel-good, traditional Christmas movie. I adore this movie because of the memories associated with it. It really conveys the Christmas spirit and the magic the holiday holds so dearly. Though all of the Christmas movies on the list gets me in the spirit, I believe this one is the one that gets me most excited about the holidays.

Last but not least we have Disney’s “A Christmas Carol” which stars Jim Carrey.

He’s iconic. What can I say?

I think this movie does a wonderful job of teaching a very important message; the message being not to take things for granted and to be thankful for what you have. I think the depthness associated throughout the film is incredible which makes for a beautiful, raw and real Christmas story. Though this is an animated film, I believe it’s not just for children. Anybody can take away the lesson from the story and it can really make you cherish what you have right in front of you. The story alone is 10/10, and Jim Carrey, for me, just increases my likeness of this classic.

This gathering of wonderful movies makes for a perfect marathon night with friends and family. Spending time with warm blankets, hot drinks, and a lit up Christmas tree can create the perfect atmosphere that can bring an infinite amount of joy.