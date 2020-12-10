SGA plans for the spring semester

Ashleigh Crouch, Correspondent

The Student Government Association will proceed with the spring 2021 semester much like it did in the fall, according to SGA President Jerod Sharp.

The SGA has planned several events for the spring semester that are in compliance with current local, state, federal and university COVID-19 guidelines, Sharp said.

“As stated before, we put the health of all students as our number one objective when coming up with events to keep campus engaged,” said Sharp by email on Tuesday.

Sharp doesn’t expect to see any major events such as concerts or festivals being planned by the SGA in the spring 2021 semester, but students can expect some traditions to go on.

“Just as with any year, the SGA will have their spring election for the SGA officers, Student Senators, and the famous superlatives of Mr. & Mrs. Jax State and Mr. & Mrs. Friendly,” said Sharp.

The SGA will also be hosting several events with limited seating similar to the ones hosted during the fall 2020 semester. Sharp explained that these events will most likely include “paint nights, trivia nights, possibly karaoke nights, and drive-ins.”

“We are also hoping to plan and execute at least one Spirit Night for each sports team that will be participating in a season next semester,” he said.

The spring semester will continue to operate under the current phase system designed to slow the spread of the virus.

Currently, the university is operative under “phase two,” which allows for gatherings of 50 people or less to take place on campus following social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. The housing policy under the phase allows for one guest per resident as long as that guest is a JSU student.

“Changes will be dependent upon the cases involving JSU students and the surrounding areas in Calhoun County and north Alabama, and these said changes trickle down from the COVID-19 Task Force down to the individual departments that make up the university,” said Sharp on the phase system.

Sharp lamented that the SGA is functioning efficiently and is very excited to see what the spring 2021 semester holds.

“The SGA is so proud of the student body for persevering through one of the most difficult (and history-making) semesters this campus has seen,” he said. “It hasn’t been easy for any of us, but we will come out stronger than we were before this took place.”