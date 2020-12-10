JSU women’s basketball wins 72-55 over New Orleans

Stephen Duke, Correspondent

Fresh off a season-opening win against Georgia Southern, the Gamecocks continued their hot start with a 72-55 win over New Orleans on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 3-2 early in the game, redshirt senior Jessie Day, junior Yamia Johnson, and senior Taylor Hawks put together consecutive three-point shots, giving the Gamecocks an eight point advantage.

The Privateers rallied back and took the lead late in the first period, but Yamia hit another three-pointer to end the period with a 16-13 advantage.

The Lady Gamecocks were persistent on three-point shots, hitting 11-of-33 against New Orleans after hitting 14-of-45 against the Georgia Southern Eagles in the opener.

In the second period, the game continued to be back and forth for a bit. With the Gamecocks leading by two points, they seized the momentum when Imari Martin hit a lay up that began a 15-4 run. The Gamecocks led 34-21 at the half.

The Privateers continued to show some fight, keeping the score within 10 points for much of the third period. However, Winnie Kuimi hit on a second-chance shot to make it 46-34 in the final three minutes of the period.

Martin led the team in scoring with 14 points in only her second game with the Gamecocks. Kiana and Yamia Johnson joined in on the scoring, with each scoring 13 on the Privateer defense. Kaiya Burnett also contributed a three-pointer in the game. Kuimi had eight points and Jessie Day contributed 11 rebounds in addition to her scoring.

Unfortunately, the Lady Gamecocks lost to Power 5 team Georgia on Wednesday, bringing their record to 2-1 on the young, COVID-19-impacted season.