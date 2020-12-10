‘Jax Jingle’: JSU Alumni Association hosts virtual 5K

Scott Leathrum, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University’s Alumni Association is hosting a virtual 5K called Jax Jingle, which began on Dec. 4 and ends on Dec. 13.

Runners will compete virtually by tracking their times and entering them into the website for the event.

“I wanted anyone to be able to participate wherever they can, and I wanted people to have ample enough time to participate in the virtual event because I know sometimes peoples’ schedules get hectic and have limited free time during the holiday season,” said Taylor Cochran, JSU’s assistant director of alumni relations.

The event is a fundraiser for the Alumni Chapter scholarships, and each participant will be able to select which chapter their donation will go towards.

Participants can complete the event on any route and any time between the dates of Dec. 4 and Dec. 13, which allows the event to be socially distant. Tickets are $25.

According to Cochran, the top three winners in each age group will receive a Gamecock Christmas ornament.