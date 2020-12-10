Hill: New year means a new beginning

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

As cliché as it may sound, a new year really does bring new beginnings. This year has been catastrophic and has affected every single person in some way or another.

Challenges have stacked up and nearly toppled over because they have been stacked so high, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many people hopeful for a new year and the new possibilities tied to it.

The possibilities are endless. It’s important not to forget those possibilities when heading into a new year, or even now, during the holidays. The challenges build us into stronger people, and I think though this year was plagued with the challenges, we should be thankful for the growth we’ve all experienced individually.

It’s also important to keep in mind that struggling during this time is not something to be ashamed of; it only leads to more growth and more strides being taken.

Don’t battle yourself. Instead, embrace and admire your accomplishments you’ve made throughout the year. Take a minute to think back to the person you were when the year started and compare it to your current self.

I’ve felt the odds stacked against me, I’ve dealt with numerous challenges throughout this year and sometimes I’ve felt as if I was continuously losing battle after battle. I realized beating yourself up about things out of your control is nothing but tiresome.

Taking the time to admire what you’ve been through and what kind of person it’s turned you into can help tremendously with your mental health and your overall well-being. There are numerous soul-feeding activities that can help you feel better about the new year, and doing them over the holidays is something I plan to do myself.

As cheesy as it sounds, writing down your goals is something that can serve as an encouraging reminder for the year. I like to write down my goals for the year whether it be personal, academic, or mental goals. At the end of the year you can look back at the list of goals you compiled and you’d be surprised at how many of your goals you managed to accomplish.

Another activity I like to do around this time of year is take the time to write down what I’m thankful for. Giving thanks is not just meant for Thanksgiving, it should be recurring year round. Reminding yourself what you’re thankful for can make a world of difference, and I believe this year we each have so much to be thankful for.

Remind yourself there’s nothing wrong with taking the time to digest what this year has been like. Remind yourself that though there might have been more downs than ups, cherishing each of those is necessary for growth and development. Taking the time to remind yourself of these small, yet significant things, will mean more to you in the long run.

Let’s bring this year to a close and cherish our loved ones as we hit the ground running into 2021.