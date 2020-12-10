Georgia hands JSU women’s basketball first loss of season

Jamerious Borden, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State women’s basketball team suffered a loss on the road to the Georgia Bulldogs 67-48 at the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. This marks the Lady Gamecocks’ first loss of the season.

Unfortunately, JSU (2-1) could not stay with the Power 5 Georgia Bulldogs, struggling to make baskets shooting .306 from the field. However, it did not stop the Lady Gamecocks from putting up season highs against the Bulldogs.

Junior Yamia Johnson matched her season high for the second time in three games with a total of 16 points, followed by senior Taylor Hawks with 11 points. Also, freshman Keira Griffin had a career best of 10 points combining all the trio’s score of 37 points total. However, 37 out of the 47 points was not enough to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs (5-0).

On the bright side, JSU collected at least 40 rebounds for the third straight game with grabbing 41 juxtaposed to Georgia’s 50. Redshirt senior Jessie Day led the team with seven boards along with Winnie Kuimi’s six. The Gamecocks had an explosive offense to limit the Bulldogs to only 68 points.

Although UGA opened the ahead 4-0, Day and Johnson quickly delivered help with Johnson connected two for three from the perimeter making the score 7-4. For the moment being, the Gamecocks had a 12-11 lead at the first media timeout. However, disaster struck when the Bulldogs regained the lead with a 26-7 run over the next 10 minutes setting them up with a 16-point advantage heading into halftime.

JSU trailed 41-22 at the break averaging a season low of eight points in the second quarter along with a deficit growing as much as 28 points in the third quarter, but despite the huge deficit, this did not stop the Gamecocks from pulling through this tough game.

Nekiyah Thompson buried a jumper during the final stint which led to the Gamecocks to drag a 12-0 run through the next seven minutes of the game. Georgia’s first bucket did not come until the 2:58 mark; however, it was too late for the Gamecocks to make a legitimate comeback.

JSU was kept in check for the game but in the end the women’s basketball team still has a lot of promise for the remainder of the season.

Generating positive energy and vibes toward the end of the game, JSU is looking to carry this momentum into their next game when they face Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tenn. on the road this Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. to officially open Ohio Valley Conference play.