Festive Christmas light displays to visit

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Christmas light displays have grown in popularity in recent years, and each is a joy to view. Every year more and more businesses, parks and everyday neighborhoods are joining in on the fun and shining out.

There are numerous spots in Alabama and neighboring states that have incredible Christmas light displays that can help you get into the spirit of the holidays.

Starting locally, Oxford has set up a Christmas light display in Choccolocco Park accompanied with other Christmas related festivities. The lights begin as soon as you enter the park and they’re dazzling.

Purchasing tickets is required to go through the light show. Tickets are $20 per car, but can be purchased online at a cheaper price. Once you’ve ridden down the path of lights you can park and check out numerous vendors and fun activities for the family in the center of the park. There’s ice skating and slides for the kiddos, and great food, not to mention the coffee cart they have set up.

Another spot not too far from Jacksonville is Noccalula Falls in Gadsden. Noccalula Falls has an incredible light show for the holidays and several entertaining events and activities set up for the kiddos.

Buying tickets is also required for this light show. On weekdays tickets are $10 per person and on weekends tickets are $12 per person. Besides the incredible light display you walk through, the park also has a train ride, an animal habitat and concessions. Santa will also make an appearance at the park starting Nov. 27 through Dec. 23.

Further away in Birmingham, a Christmas light display titled “Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland” is taking place at the Birmingham Race Course. There are more than two million sparkling lights part of the show, and the lights are synchronized to the music playing on the radio station for the event, much like the Christmas light display held in Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the pricing depends on the vehicle type; $25 for cars or minivans with eight passengers or less, $50 for mini buses or vans and $100 for buses.

Traveling for a lights display can be well worth the trip, and Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga. has made that very clear.

Callaway Gardens is one of National Geographic’s Top 10 light displays in the world and the Fantasy In Lights event they put on will be going on until Jan. 4. A memorable Christmas village and illuminated forest are all part of the experience Callaway Gardens has to offer.

There are varying prices depending on when you decide to go. Get more information about ticket pricing and their other services at Callawaygardens.com.

There’s also another Christmas lights display closer to my current residence in Sylacauga.

It’s a house in Weogufka where dancing, synchronized lights are set up and linked to a radio station. Unlike the other light displays mentioned, this is free and goes on every night starting at 5 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.; park in front of the house and enjoy the show. Information on the show can be found on their Facebook page: Weogufka Christmas Lights.