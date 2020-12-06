JSU men’s basketball: Sunday’s game at FIU canceled

Scott Young, Editor in Chief

The Jacksonville State men’s basketball game against Florida International today has been canceled “due to COVID-19 testing protocols,” JSU athletics announced.

The Gamecocks’ next game is set to take place in Cookeville, Tenn. on Sunday, Dec. 13 against Tennessee Tech. Then, JSU will travel back to Jacksonville to face off against the same team at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Both games can be streamed live on ESPN+ or listened to on WLJS 91.9 FM, the university’s student-ran radio station.