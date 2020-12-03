Ways to destress as students navigate finals week

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Finals for fall semester are ongoing, and with that comes stress, late nights and tons of caffeine.

The fall semester has been different for all of us. We’ve had to adapt our learning styles and take online classes that are normally in the classroom with a real professor and actual hands-on activities.

Students all over the nation have been stripped of so much regarding their education, and this semester has not been easy in the slightest bit.

Destressing for not just finals, but for this whole entire semester is an important step to include and it can help protect your mental health. There are numerous ways to destress and incorporating these small activities throughout the day can make a world of difference.

One way you can destress can be taking breaks throughout the studying session you’re having.

I like to set up a timer on my phone and study for thirty minutes, or any allotment of time you feel comfortable with, and once the timer goes off I take a break. Even if the break is just fifteen minutes, it gives your brain some time to decompress and breathe. Use this time to grab a cup of coffee or a snack, scroll through TikTok for a few laughs, or even just lay down in bed and rest. Doing this has helped me tremendously.

Another way I like to decompress is exercising in some way. I might go to the gym one day, or I might just go for a walk in the park.

This has helped me more than I can express. I listen to my favorite podcasts and I let myself enjoy some me time and not think about studying for the finals approaching. Cramming for hours and hours can take a toll on not only your mind and mental health, but also your body. Allowing yourself time for other activities during this time does so much for your wellbeing, and it can help reenergize you more than you would think.

One of my most strong beliefs for the entire destressing process needed during this time is making sure you get enough sleep.

Oftentimes when cramming for finals, students will forget that a proper sleeping schedule is crucial. Eight hours of sleep is recommended, and getting that sleep can help rejuvenate your body and mind which is what needs to happen when preparing for finals.

Forgetting your mental health and not treating it properly is a common mistake when finals roll around. We all get tunnel vision around this time of year and forget to take care of ourselves the way we should. Realizing that taking care of ourselves and taking the time to destress can contribute immensely to us performing at our best for finals and other assignments.

Find some activities that work best for you to destress and make sure you incorporate them into your schedule. It really can make a difference, and the results will be positive.