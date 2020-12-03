JSU’s Student Success Center to open Feb. 2021

Logan Irwin, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University Student Success Center is set to open in the Houston Cole Library in February of 2021.

Tim King, JSU’s vice president for student success, said that the goal for the Student Success Center is “to serve students where they are, not where we want them to be.”

“The SSC combined Disability Support Services, New Student Orientation, Learning Services and the Academic Center for Excellence,” said King. “Those areas do not exist anymore per se, but we are offering similar programs and services.”

The main hub for the center will be located on the ground floor, lobby and the second floor of the Houston Cole Library. Other locations can be found in the Stone Center, Ayers Hall and Martin Hall.

The idea for the Student Success Center is driven by the Division of Student Success’s mission, which is to provide an integrated network of support that will aid in the academic and personal success of JSU students, according to a press release by the university.

“Discussions began in the Fall of 2019 with President Killingsworth as part of his initiative to improve student success outcomes,” said King. “The library was chosen as the ideal location for the Student Success Center because it is already a hub of learning support and a gathering place for students.”

King explained that he hopes students will see the center as a space for study, group work, projects, tutoring and creative projects, where students can hang out with one another.

“The SSC at JSU will be unmatched in our state and region,” he said. “It’s going to be something special and it’s all for students.”