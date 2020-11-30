JSU women’s basketball game against Tennessee Tech postponed

Scott Young, Editor in Chief

The Jacksonville State women’s basketball matchup against Tennessee Tech on Thursday, Dec. 3 was postponed due to COVID-19, according to JSU athletics.

The Tennessee Tech women’s basketball program has been shut down in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. A make-up date has not been announced.

The Gamecocks are set to face off against New Orleans at home on Saturday, Dec. 5 and travel to Cookeville, Tenn., on Dec. 13 to play Tennessee Tech.