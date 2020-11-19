‘JSU in Lights’ rings in the holiday season

JSU hosted its annual ‘JSU in Lights’ event on Tuesday, marking the start to the holiday season on campus. (Matt Reynolds/JSU)
November 19, 2020
Scott Leathrum, Correspondent
Jacksonville State President Don Killingsworth opened his home and accepted JSU faculty and students to enjoy a night of music, refreshments and kinship in the annual “JSU in Lights” event on Tuesday to ring in the holiday season.
Admission to the event was free, however guests were heavily encouraged to bring donations to the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center for local families in need.
Notably, this year marked the return of the lights and stars to Houston Cole Library, since the March 2018 tornado devastated the campus.
Killingsworth greeted students in front of his home alongside the Student Government Association and JSU Ambassadors. Sodexo offered free hot chocolate and cookies as music played on the lawn.
