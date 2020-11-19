‘JSU in Lights’ rings in the holiday season

Scott Leathrum, Correspondent

Jacksonville State President Don Killingsworth opened his home and accepted JSU faculty and students to enjoy a night of music, refreshments and kinship in the annual “JSU in Lights” event on Tuesday to ring in the holiday season.

Admission to the event was free, however guests were heavily encouraged to bring donations to the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center for local families in need.

Notably, this year marked the return of the lights and stars to Houston Cole Library, since the March 2018 tornado devastated the campus.

JSU Mascot Cocky makes an appearance at JSU in Lights. (Scott Leathrum/The Chanticleer)

This year marked the return of the lights decorating Houston Cole Library since the tornado in March 2018. (Scott Leathrum/The Chanticleer)

Bibb Graves Hall adorned in lights and decorations for the holiday season. (Scott Leathrum/The Chanticleer)

JSU President Don Killingsworth showcasing his home at the President’s House during JSU in Lights. (Scott Leathrum/The Chanticleer)

A pianist plays while guests take in the sights at JSU in Lights. (Scott Leathrum/The Chanticleer)

Sodexo, JSU’s official dining partner, served free hot chocolate and cookies to guests at this year’s JSU in Lights. (Scott Leathrum/The Chanticleer)

Guests enjoying the Christmas decorations at the President’s House (Scott Leathrum/The Chanticleer)

The President’s House just before sunset at JSU in Lights. (Scott Leathrum/JSU)

At night, the lights start to shine bright across campus and at the President’s House. (Matt Reynolds/JSU)

JSU President Don Killingsworth addresses guests during JSU in Lights. (Matt Reynolds/JSU)

JSU President Don Killingsworth alongside JSU SGA Executives at JSU in Lights. (Matt Reynolds/JSU)

Killingsworth greeted students in front of his home alongside the Student Government Association and JSU Ambassadors. Sodexo offered free hot chocolate and cookies as music played on the lawn.