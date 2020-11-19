Easy, mouthwatering recipes to try this Thanksgiving

Anna Gurganus, Correspondent

Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and friends and to celebrate the blessings of the past year. And, of course the best part is that it is a time to pig out on some delicious Thanksgiving foods.

Here are some traditional, yet tasty, recipes for you to try this Thanksgiving:

Crockpot Dressing

Ingredients:

6 cups of cornbread

4 eggs

Dash of onion powder

½ teaspoons black pepper

2 cans chicken broth

8 slices day old bread

1 ½ tablespoon salt

1 ½ teaspoon salt

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1-2 cups chopped chicken or turkey

Directions:

Crumble bread in a large bowl. Add all other ingredients. Mix well. Spray crockpot with cooking spray. Pour dressing into crockpot. Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Corn Casserole

Ingredients:

1 stick melted butter

Jiffy cornbread mix

1 can cream corn

1 can whole kernel corn

8 ounces sour cream

2 eggs

Directions:

Mix ingredients together. Pour into a greased casserole dish. Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Top with one cup of shredded cheddar. Bake another 15 minutes until cheese is melted.

Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients:

3 cups sweet potatoes

1 cup sugar

½ cup milk

1 stick margarine or butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup flour

¼ – ½ cup pecans

⅓ stick margarine or butter

Directions:

Boil, drain and mash potatoes. To the potatoes, add margarine, sugar, vanilla and milk. Slightly beat egg. Add egg to the mixture. Pour into a baking dish. To make topping, chop pecans. Mix brown sugar, flour and pecans and spread on top of potato mixture. Drizzle melted margarine over top. Bake 25 minutes at 350 degrees.

Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

10 eggs

3 tablespoons Bama mayonnaise

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Cayenne pepper, to taste

Paprika, to taste

Directions:

Boil eggs for 10 minutes. Peel the eggs and cut them in half, putting the yolks to the side. Mix mayonnaise, salt, pepper, cooked egg yolks and cayenne pepper. Spoon mixture back into eggs and sprinkle with paprika.

Cranberry Salad

Ingredients:

3 ounces of red Jell-o mix (strawberry, cherry, or raspberry)

1 large apple, shredded

1 orange, broken into segments

1 cup sugar

1 can whole cranberry sauce or 2 cups fresh cooked cranberries, cooked as directed on packaging

1 cup boiling water

½ cup cold water

Dash of salt

½ cup pecans

Directions:

Dissolve Jello and sugar in water. Add the cranberry sauce and blend well. Add salt, apple, orange and pecans. Mix well. Let set until very firm.

Pecan Pie

½ cup sugar

1 cup corn syrup

¼ cup butter

¼ teaspoon salt

3 eggs, beaten

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup pecans

1 pie shell (uncooked)

Directions:

Combine sugar, corn syrup, butter and salt and bring to a boil over low heat. Pour this hot mixture slowly over beaten eggs, stirring constantly. Cool and add the vanilla and pecans. Pour mixture into the pie shell. Bake in a moderately hot oven 400 degrees F for 10 minutes then turn down to 375 degrees and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.

Pumpkin Roll

Ingredients:

3 eggs, well beaten

1 cup sugar

¾ cup plain flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

⅔ cup pumpkin purée

Directions:

Mix eggs, sugar, flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and pumpkin together and pour into a 15 by 10 inch baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes at 375 degrees. When done, place on paper towels sprinkled with powdered sugar and roll up into towels; let cool. Prepare filling.

Filling:

8 ounces cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

4 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar, butter (or margarine) and vanilla. Spread over cake (unrolled) and roll cake in the jelly roll fashion. Wrap cake in foil. Refrigerate until ready to serve. To serve, slice in ¼-inch slices.