Riley Green set to perform at JSU on Nov. 20

Country music singer and Jacksonville native Riley Green is set to perform a benefit concert at Jacksonville State University for JSU athletics on Nov. 20.
Green and other musical guests will perform in Burgess-Snow Field, and the gates will open at 5:30 p.m. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
The university is offering a limited amount of discounted tickets to students for $20 on the JSU ticket website.
General admission tickets are $30 for upper level and $50 for lower level.
