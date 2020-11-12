JSU Organization Spotlight: Full Spectrum

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Full Spectrum was founded in 2017 after it came to the attention of its first president and counselors that LGBTQ students had no social or support groups to participate in.

“We work to provide a safe and inviting social space for allied and LGBTQ students as well as people in our own community,” said Jacob Price, the current president of Full Spectrum. “We try to hit a healthy balance between support and social in Full Spectrum.”

In the past, Full Spectrum has worked with Alpha Psi Omega, Safe Zone and Umbrella Alliance on two shirt fundraising events during the month of October. They have also helped tremendously in creating the display for Jazzman’s at Houston Cole.

The organization works closely with JSU Counseling Services to ensure students involved with the organization are able to speak and set up an appointment with advisors in the department if need be.

Regulations have forced all organizations to take a different approach to their meetings. Full Spectrum decided to hold meetings on Microsoft Teams to respect the guidelines put in place by the university. They are also partnering with Alpha Psi Omega, Safe Zone and Umbrella Alliance to continue holding fundraising events virtually. Their meetings are held on Teams every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Getting involved with the organization is simple: to join, follow the JSU Full Spectrum Instagram page. Students can send over their student email and the organization leaders will add you to the Teams call.

The organization also has a Discord server and consists of 30 members, with the mission of providing a safe and inviting space for allies and members of the LGBTQ community in Jacksonville.

“It is important, especially for new students, that are dealing with issues concerning gender or sexuality to know that a club like Full Spectrum is here for them,” said Price.

Full Spectrum prides their organization on their motto: “Remember to love each other.”