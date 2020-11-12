It’s never too early to have some Christmas cheer

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

The topic of whether celebrating Christmas too early is heavily divided on. There are two kinds of people: those who are ready to put up their Christmas tree the day after Halloween and the people who cringe when they hear “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey on the radio before the end of October.

The newest question to be discussed online is: can this year be any different because of ongoing circumstances? I.e. this year being the worst year ever.

There’s no denying that this year has consisted of more downs than ups. This year has tested everyone and brought on different challenges for all of us. We’ve all experienced numerous heartbreaks together while dealing with our own challenges, and spreading Christmas cheer might be what everyone needs right now.

Though Thanksgiving is generally overshadowed by Christmas, I tend to see these two holidays as a pair. Both are filled with time spent with loved ones, traditions and great food. I don’t mind that the holidays tend to bleed together into a haze. The Christmas cheer, and holiday spirit in general, is something to look forward to, not something to cringe away from. This year we need it most because of the hardships we’ve faced. This year is finally coming to an end, and with that hopefully we’ll all receive what we’re aching to have.

A new year, a new beginning used to be a saying I made fun of, but now I’m longing for what that inspirational quote stands for. Downing someone for playing Christmas music earlier than usual or decorating for the holidays earlier than usual isn’t needed. It could be something that makes them happy, and we could all use something that makes us happy nowadays.

2020 has shown us just how precious time spent with loved ones is. We need to cherish the holidays and the times we get to see them. There has been an insurmountable amount of loss this year, and it has served as a reminder that time is precious and never promised.

Join in when your family decorates their Christmas tree. Help your dad hang the lights on the gutters. Go shopping with your grandparents. Bake cookies with your nieces and nephews. Cherish these moments because they may not be as often as you’d like.

Whatever your feelings are towards the holidays, power through and have a wonderful end to a bizarre year. Happy Holidays, everyone.