Joe Biden elected 46th president

Miranda Prescott, News Editor

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected the winner of the presidential election by the Associated Press after Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes went to Biden.

Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, replacing incumbent and current President Donald Trump in the White House.

Meanwhile, in Alabama, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville will reclaim the U.S. Senate seat for the Republican Party, replacing incumbent Senator and Democratic Party nominee Doug Jones.

Below is the current tally of the presidential election and the Alabama state elections. The results reported are those that appeared on the ballot in Jacksonville, Ala.

President:

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris: 284 Electoral Votes; 50.6% – 74,847,834

Donald Trump/Mike Pence: 214 Electoral Votes; 47.7% – 70,591,531

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen: 0 Electoral Votes; 1.2% – 1,726,401

United States Senator:

Doug Jones: 40% – 904,683

Tommy Tuberville: 60% – 1,381,938

United States Representative, 3rd Congressional District:

Adia Winfrey: 28% – 103,874

Mike Rogers: 68% – 216,700

President, Public Service Commission:

Laura Casey: 38% – 843,262

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh: 62% – 1,393,375

Statewide Amendment 1:

Yes: 77% – 1,520,201

No: 23% – 451,866

Statewide Amendment 2:

Yes: 50% – 898,019

No: 50% – 887,780

Statewide Amendment 3:

Yes: 65% – 1,184,508

No: 35% – 646,260

Statewide Amendment 4:

Yes: 67% – 1,209,772

No: 33% – 599,700

Statewide Amendment 5:

Yes: 72% – 1,194,710

No: 28% – 474,086

Statewide Amendment 6:

Yes: 72% – 1,204,142

No: 28% – 475,196

Calhoun County Bingo Amendment:

Yes: 75% – 33,019

No: 25% – 11,246