Joe Biden elected 46th president

Miranda Prescott, News Editor
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected the winner of the presidential election by the Associated Press after Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes went to Biden.
Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, replacing incumbent and current President Donald Trump in the White House.
Meanwhile, in Alabama, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville will reclaim the U.S. Senate seat for the Republican Party, replacing incumbent Senator and Democratic Party nominee Doug Jones.
Below is the current tally of the presidential election and the Alabama state elections. The results reported are those that appeared on the ballot in Jacksonville, Ala.
President:
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris: 284 Electoral Votes; 50.6% – 74,847,834
Donald Trump/Mike Pence: 214 Electoral Votes; 47.7% – 70,591,531
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen: 0 Electoral Votes; 1.2% – 1,726,401
United States Senator:
Doug Jones: 40% – 904,683
Tommy Tuberville: 60% – 1,381,938
United States Representative, 3rd Congressional District:
Adia Winfrey: 28% – 103,874
Mike Rogers: 68% – 216,700
President, Public Service Commission:
Laura Casey: 38% – 843,262
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh: 62% – 1,393,375
Statewide Amendment 1:
Yes: 77% – 1,520,201
No: 23% – 451,866
Statewide Amendment 2:
Yes: 50% – 898,019
No: 50% – 887,780
Statewide Amendment 3:
Yes: 65% – 1,184,508
No: 35% – 646,260
Statewide Amendment 4:
Yes: 67% – 1,209,772
No: 33% – 599,700
Statewide Amendment 5:
Yes: 72% – 1,194,710
No: 28% – 474,086
Statewide Amendment 6:
Yes: 72% – 1,204,142
No: 28% – 475,196
Calhoun County Bingo Amendment:
Yes: 75% – 33,019
No: 25% – 11,246
