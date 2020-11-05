Red Rooster Funtime Eatery celebrates grand re-opening

Scott Leathrum, Correspondent

The Red Rooster Funtime Eatery held their grand reopening event on Monday, Nov. 2.

Red Rooster originally opened in January after JSU purchased the building from Momma Goldberg’s to add a new off-campus dining option.

Due to COVID-19 and the shutdown of the university in the spring, a grand opening was never held. So, the event was scheduled for fall to coincide with the reopening of campus.

“We’re doing well and it’s great to see students excited to come in,” one employee said.

The new dining option offers sandwiches similar to those that Momma Goldberg’s had offered, as well as pizzas. A full sized pizza oven was installed in the building to accommodate the new menu option.

Red Rooster employees said they are excited to be working with the university and Sodexo — the food services and management company JSU contracts with — to bring the new dining options to students.

At the event, the first 100 people who bought a pizza were given a free JSU t-shirt and soft drink. Cocky, JSU’s beloved mascot, attended the event at both lunch and dinner.