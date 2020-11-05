OPINION: Best coffee shops in the area to add to your must-try list

Ashley Phillips, Copy Editor

If you were to mention to a friend that you’d like to get coffee, many locals would most likely think Starbucks in Oxford.

The mega chain’s two or three stores in a 40-mile radius gets so much business the long lines snake around the drive-throughs into the street or into the Target store fronts. On days they’re forced to shut down due to pandemic precautions, there’s almost instantly a reaction from the locals on social media asking what’s the deal.

Getting a quick cup or even sitting down and enjoying the deliciously warm beverage that isn’t the coffee giant can prove to be a bit difficult.

Any Jacksonville local would tell you Java Jolt. Only, the raging and unforgiving toll that COVID-19 has taken on the economy has seen its doors to close for good.

Here’s a few suggestions on where to get a decent cup, and possibly some good environment to go with it.

Panera Bread in Oxford Ala. 𑁋 While Panera doesn’t have a typical coffee shop feel and is more known as an eatery, their coffees and teas have a taste that rivals the big dogs in both flavor and price. With many of the same favorites such as caramel macchiato and vanilla cold brew, as well as their own spins like the iced Madagascar vanilla latte, their menu options ensure you’ll find something you love.

Pell City Coffee Company in Pell City, Ala. 𑁋 This place has everything you look for in that ideal coffee shop: environment, great prices, and great tasting coffee. They have a nice sized menu, a really friendly staff, and comfy seating that is conducive to a nice conversation or reading a book.

Dunkin Donuts in Oxford, Ala. 𑁋 While the coffee at Dunkin could be better in the flavor department, it’s drinkable when you need your caffeine fix in a pinch. There’s usually no line and a drive-through for when you need to get somewhere quickly.

Southern Girl Coffee Company in Oxford, Ala. 𑁋 This cozy little camper turned coffee shop is nestled in the park across from the Terrortorium and The First Baptist Church of Oxford downtown. String lights illuminate the patio in a cozy backyard style setting as the aroma of fresh ground coffee beans fill the air. Comfortable fall atmosphere is in no short supply as patrons aware of the little shop patiently wait for their surprisingly delicious brew. With menu options such as the Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte and Bergamot Fog Tea, their coffee can rival some of the more upscale city coffee shops but right in our own backyard.

If you’re willing to drive the extra few miles from campus to get to Gadsden, there are quite a few really great coffee shops in that area: Kristy Kreme, Joe Muggs, The Coffee Bar and Union Jack Cafe to name a few. All of which have really great coffee and a number of them with yummy bakery treats.