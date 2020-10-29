Spooky playlist to get into the Halloween groove

Anna Gurganus, Correspondent

It’s the week of Halloween which means that the next few days are going to be filled with various Halloween festivities.

Whatever your Halloween plans are, whether it be a big party, a small get-together, or simply a night in handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, the fun is not complete without a spooky playlist to enhance your Halloween experience.

Here is a suggested list of songs that will keep your night upbeat while still radiating an eerie vibe:

This Is Halloween (Danny Elfman) — What better way to start off the night than with this holiday favorite from The Nightmare before Christmas?

Heathens (Twenty One Pilots) — I don’t know about anybody else, but this song definitely gives me the spooky vibe.

Thriller (Michael Jackson) — Who doesn’t love to get up and dance to this creepy classic?

Ghostbusters (Ray Parker Jr.) – Admit it, yelling “Ghostbusters!” after “Who you gonna call?” is one of the most fun things to do. Ever.

Monster Mash (Bobby Pickett) – Here is another great song to BOO-gey to.

Theme from “Halloween” – Okay this song is mega scary. You will definitely feel like Michael Myers himself is standing behind you ready to attack.

Devil With The Blue Dress On (Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels) – This is an oldie, but definitely a goodie.

Witch Doctor (David Seville) — Ooo eee, ooo ah ah, ting tang, walla walla, bing bang… Need I say more?

Spooky (Classics IV) — Of course, there’s got to be at least one “love” song thrown into the mix.

You’re The Devil In Disguise (Elvis Presley) — I mean Elvis sings it so you know it rocks.

The Purple People Eater (Sheb Wooley) — It goes without saying that this masterpiece is a must have.

Werewolves Of London (Warren Zevon) — What’s scarier than a werewolf with a Chinese menu in his hand?

Love Potion No. 9 (The Clovers) — Here’s some more romance for you, only the supernatural kind.

Wooly Bully (Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs) — Who knows what this song is talking about but, also, who cares?

The X-Files Theme (Mark Snow) — Another lyricless theme song to send chills down your spine.

Abracadabra (Steve Miller Band) — You can’t have Halloween without a bit of magic.

I Put A Spell On You (Hocus Pocus) — Don’t let this mesmerizing tune put a spell on you!

Bury A Friend (Billie Eilish) — Here is a more modern song that SCREAMS Halloween.

Time Warp (Richard O’Brien, Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell and Charles Gray) — Everyone loves this classic song from “The Rocky Horror Show” with a built-in dance to it.

Witchy Woman (The Eagles) — This song will have you flying around on your broomstick!