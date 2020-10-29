Local fall festivities for everyone to enjoy

Angelica Luna, Correspondent

Going further into one of the coziest seasons of the year, we are all looking for activities to get us feeling the cozy, autumn mood.

Locally, there are a variety of things to do that fits everyone: from those who want to experience the weather first-hand or stay inside with a fresh cup of hot chocolate.

If you are more likely to enjoy staying warm indoors, there are different recipes, crafts, and pastimes to keep you in the cozy holiday mood.

One interesting way to expand your skills in the kitchen is to try new fall-inspired recipes. There are many delicious recipes for pumpkin pies, breads, and cookies, but it is fun to try something new.

Pillsbury has an easy-to-follow recipe for different ways to use the pumpkin seeds leftover from carving. If you are more of a sweets person, Sally’s Baking Addiction gives tips and tricks to pull off sweet and cakey apple cider donuts. To wash it all down, Food Network has many recipes like this one to try your hand at a fall classic- mulled cider.

On the note of trying new things, there are different Halloween/fall crafts and activities that keep you captivated by the season, while still staying warm inside.

To instantly make your home feel more welcoming, light autumn-inspired candles (perfect to set the comfortable mood on a rainy afternoon). While you’re keeping warm in fluffy sweaters and blankets, indulge in a movie marathon. Country Living has a list of the top 30 movies to get you excited for the fall season. Maybe even move this idea outside, with a sheet, projector and lights.

With changing colors of nature, it is nice to spruce up your home with homemade crafts. Take trips to antique shops to find bases, and turn it into new fall decorations inspired by Halloween, cold weather, or even the changing leaves.

You could always keep it traditional and carve pumpkins into whatever design suits you. Maybe take it to the next level by using tiny pumpkins to make adorable pumpkin bowls for your favorite fall soups.

If you are being called into the changing scenery, there are exciting activities to help you explore what the fall season has to offer.

Camping trips are always a good idea, whether you stay in your backyard or escape from your area. Complete your outdoor adventure by making s’mores over a fire, and staying wrapped in a warm blanket. If you want to stay somewhere surrounded by beautiful mountains, there are cabins to rent in Cheaha State Park, and DeSoto State Park. These mountains are ideal routes for scenic drives, hikes and picnics during this time of year.

To gain all of you pumpkin supplies, visit local pumpkin patches, such as Bennett Farms in Heflin, Ala. These places help keep a kid-friendly activity more appealing for college students who still love to decorate. That’s not including the beautiful photo opportunities that come from these sweet patches. Bennett Farms also has other activities including hayrides and petting zoos.