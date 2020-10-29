How to enjoy a Halloween night in despite COVID-19

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Halloween is in a few days, which means a night full of hanging with your loved ones, involving too many sweets and boutfuls of laughter.

Though the holiday may look a tad bit different this year because of COVID, it doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. A Halloween night in could be just as fun, if not more so, than going out. There are tons of things you can do at home to make the night just as memorable.

Pumpkin carving is a tradition that dates back decades, and the activity is fun for all ages. This is an activity sure to show off creative skills, and can even be a competition between family and friends.

Following CDC guidelines of course, invite some people over and make a whole night out of it. BYOP (bring your own pumpkin) and choose a design that’s original and tasteful. Once the carving session is complete, while listening to a spooky playlist, vote for the pumpkin that stands out from all the rest. Put your skills to the test and display them proudly.

Another fun-filled activity you can do right at home is a scary movie marathon. Don’t stop with just the movies. Make a fort, buy way too much candy and order take out. This is the perfect opportunity to watch that scary movie you’ve been too scared to watch alone. To make sure everybody is having a good time, have them write down a Halloween movie of their choice and mix them around, that’ll help with the order.

Being in the South means unpredictable weather, so there’s no telling what Halloween is going to look like considering the forecast could change at any moment.

As the night trails on, temperatures will drop which means it’s the perfect time to break out that fire pit and roast some marshmallows.

Who doesn’t love s’mores?

Grab some chairs and tons of fuzzy blankets and make a whole night out of it. Sit around the fire, get warm, tell terrifying ghost stories and consume way too many sweets.

Board games can be played year round, but why not add a twist?

Make your best DIY costume and head on over to a family member or a friend’s house and break out the board games. Sit around the table and compete to see who could win that two-hour long Monopoly game, or play a themed-game of charades. Or, throw out all of the rules and make up your own game. Keep a tally of the winners throughout the night and see who is the ultimate board-game champion, all the while eating way more than you should.

Halloween might look different this year due to the circumstances, but the fun shouldn’t stop. Adapt to the new normal and embrace it as best you can. Have fun while adhering to the social distancing guidelines laid out by the CDC.