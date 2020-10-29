Haunted houses to visit across the state of Alabama

Jamie Brock, Correspondent

With Halloween creeping around the corner, it’s that time of year where families and friends look for a good scare. Alabama holds many attractions that are open in October and early November that are open to the public to help fuel the spooky Halloween spirit.

Personally, I have been to Sleepy Hollow, Pope’s Haunted Farm, The Terror Torium and Haunted Hollow. Sleepy Hollow, Pope’s and Haunted Hollow are definitely worth the price, and are great for groups of friends. The Terror Torium is more kid and family friendly and less time consuming.

All of the haunted attractions in Alabama this year are following social distancing guidelines and keeping areas sanitized in between groups of people.

Arx Mortis in Killen, Ala.

Arx Mortis is a Walkthrough that covers 50,000 square feet of horror. Pricing is $18 to $50 per person.

Atrox Factory in Leeds, Ala.

Atrox Factory is one of the largest attractions in Alabama holding 50,000 square feet of terror and over ¼ mile of bending walkthroughs. Pricing is $20 to $100 per person.

Doomsday Haunt in Athens, Ala.

Doomsday Haunt is a walkthrough of an abandoned town and twisted trails. Pricing is $20 per person.

Haunted Hollow in Valley, Ala.

Haunted Hollow has several events including Finn’s Funeral Home, Spinal Tap and Village of the Dead. Pricing is $12 to $30 per person.

The Haunted Chicken House in Heflin, Ala.

The Haunted Chicken House follows the story of Chicken Dan and his mutant chickens. There are several attractions including the chicken house, hayride and crazy train. Pricing is $25 to $40 per person.

Lester Haunted Hospital in Lester, Ala.

Lester Haunted Hospital is a walkthrough of an abandoned hospital full of paranormal activity. Pricing is $15 per person.

Pope’s Haunted Farm in Salem, Ala.

Pope’s Haunted Farm is an event with several attractions including the haunted forest, haunted hayride and haunted forest. Pricing is $15 to $40 per person.

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm in Auburn, Ala.

Sleepy Hollow is a farm with a murder maze, a clown cabin and a rest in peace ride. Pricing is $13 to $50 per person.

Wales West Light Railway Pumpkin Patch Express in Silverhill, Ala.

Wales West is a kid friendly event with a haunted maze, hayride, pumpkin patch and more.Pricing is $21.40 per adult and free for children two or younger.

Terror Torium in Oxford, Ala.

The Terror Torium is a more family friendly attraction with a haunted roller coaster, walkthrough, and ferris wheel. Pricing is $15 to $35 per person.