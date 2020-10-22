Top Halloween movies to binge in October

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Cue the “Spooky Scary Skeleton” song, because we’re well into the spooky season and it’s time to embrace the Halloween spirit.

One of the greatest joys a person can experience during October is the binging of milestone Halloween movies.

There are a few genres to break down the Halloween movies. Of course there’s the truly terrifying Halloween movies, then there’s the classics which cannot be ignored throughout the month of October. Following those two categories we have comedic horror movies that have been a monumental addition to the glorious horror genre we all love so dearly.

Here’s a breakdown of the greatest Halloween movies of all time and where you can stream them.

“Hocus Pocus”

This is no shocker, I’m sure.

“Hocus Pocus” is a big contender for the number one spot on my list. It changes depending on the year, it typically wins though, in all honesty.

This movie was released in 1993 and was truly ahead of its time. I definitely put this under the classics category when ranking, just because of the sheer brilliance encompassed throughout the film.

It takes talent for a movie to be watched repeatedly across screens annually for 27 years. I’m sure that this movie can also be included in the comedic horror category because of the humorous aspects littered throughout.

I think the biggest reason this film is so iconic is because of the casting. The characters were meant to tell a beautiful story, and they completed the task with flying colors and made it come to life.

This movie can be found on Disney+ and is on Freeform almost every night as of right now.

“Halloweentown”

This is the movie that “Hocus Pocus” battles against every year for me. I think the biggest reason it’s an ongoing struggle between the two of these movies for me is because I absolutely love the comedic and pure genius aspect that “Hocus Pocus” captures, but “Halloweentown” brings some of the same factors to the table and adds on three other movies following it.

“Halloweentown” was released just five years after “Hocus Pocus” in 1998, so it’s definitely another classic for me.

I tend to watch all four of the movies each year, sometimes I’m too busy to catch all of them, but I definitely make sure to watch the first one because I consider it to be the best out of all of them.

Kimberly J. Brown had the iconic role as Marnie until the last movie, which is why I believe the last movie is my least favorite. Kimberly played the role as Marnie incredibly and I believe she made the movie what it was, along with the rest of the cast members of course.

You can find all of these movies on Disney+ and like “Hocus Pocus” they will be playing on television channels like Disney Channel and Freeform.

“Scary Movie”

This movie, or should I say movies, fall under the comedic horror category. The Scary Movie franchise includes five movies: “Scary Movie” (2000), “Scary Movie 2” (2001), “Scary Movie 3” (2003), “Scary Movie 4” (2006) and “Scary Movie 5” (2013).

This franchise is the epitome of the comedic horror genre. No matter how many times I watch any of these, I find my stomach hurting from the amount of laughter I have.

Netflix currently has the latest movie available for streaming. Amazon Prime Video has the entire set; renting and buying options are available.

“IT”

Clowns are definitely one of my worst fears. I can handle ghouls, goblins, vampires, werewolves, and practically anything else besides clowns.

My fear of clowns stemmed from the original movie “IT” (1990) and of course watching the newer versions “IT” (2017) and “IT Chapter 2” (2019) didn’t help me get over that fear.

Pretty much any of Stephen King’s movies fall under the truly terrifying horror movie category. He is a pure mastermind when it comes to releasing movies and books that terrify the masses.

I’m pretty sure I’ll be skipping this franchise this go-around because I think 2020 has been scary enough for me.

If you’re wanting to watch them, head on over to Amazon Prime for renting and buying options.